Free medical package ready

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has completed compiling the benefit package for the national health insurance scheme, which includes surgeries, maternity, physiotherapy and medicines, among others.

The benefit package was compiled during a participatory process involving several stakeholders such as Ministry of Health officials, representatives of civil society, trade unions, cooperating partners and members of the public.

NHIMA director-general James Kapesa said in a statement yesterday that compiling the benefit package is a bold step in fulfilling the authority’s pledge to attain universal health coverage as well as ensuring that citizens have access to affordable and CLICK TO READ MORE