Free mayoral Wi-Fi, finally

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has come up with an initiative dubbed ‘Bundle Ibwele’ through which he will be giving K20 worth of telecommunications bundles to Lusaka residents on request as a way of encouraging them to stay at home during the COVID-19 period.

The city father has launched the project as one of the ways to give back to Lusaka residents for the support they give him as he executes his duties.

Mr Sampa said in an interview yesterday that he has dedicated one percent of the proceeds to the bundle project from a property he recently sold to pay off his second mortgage for the house in which he lives.

Last month, the mayor launched a 'Tandizo Breakfast Package' through which he has been distributing foodstuffs to some vulnerable residents to help them cope during the COVID-19 period.