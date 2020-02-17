Free kidney transplants at UTH a milestone

THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has indeed continued to transform into a centre of excellence going by the achievements it has scored in the recent past.

UTH has achieved major milestones with landmark operations in various specialties, in cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, renal services, both surgery and dialysis, ophthalmology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and may others.

UTH has also undertaken other difficult surgical procedures such as separating conjoined twins and tumour operations.

Now, the country’s major referral hospital has added to its accomplishments in kidney transplant operations which required patients to be evacuated abroad.

Kidney transplants will be treated at UTH for free.

Most kidney transplants were conducted in India at a huge cost either to the treasury for patients who were sponsored by Government or a fortune to individuals who sponsored themselves.

About 130 Zambians visited India in 2019 for various ailments. An air ticket for a patient and a helper is US$1,000. Accommodation and transport plus actual transplant is costly.

So, eight patients who are due for kidney transplants will each save US$20,000 as they will be treated at UTH for free.

This is because UTH is up to the task to handle the transplants. This is good news which exudes high levels of confidence in the health sector of the country among citizens.

It shows that Government is living to its promise of transforming the health sector so that it starts meeting the health needs of every citizen without leaving anyone behind.

In the same vein, the current Government has been preaching the mantra of doing more with less. With investment done in the health sector to enable major hospitals, including UTH, to treat most health complications without needing referrals or evacuations means the Government will save a lot of money which was spent on logistics to transport patients by air or road and plough these resources into services that have direct impact in saving lives.

This is commendable and is a sign that the health reforms embarked on by Government are truly working.

Apart from saving money, even a single life saved is significant. If they don’t get those transplants, they might die soon, so if the transplants are successful, they will live longer and provide for their families and contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.

Accomplishments at UTH is a testimony that Zambia has so much potential in the health sector. The country is blessed to have committed leadership in the ruling party and Government.

With leadership and good governance comes development of proper systems. This is why Zambians should politic less. Currently, there is too much politics at the expense of development.

The kidney transplant success story is attributed to the bilateral relations between Zambia and India.

The two countries recently signed two MoUs: Government-to-Government (G2G) with the Ministry of Health of India, while three were Business-to- Government (B2G) from hospitals such as Apollo, Fortis and KIMS, focusing on skills transfer in specialised services.

The MoUs resulted in the commissioning of a Kidney Transplant Centre at UTH supported by KIMS Hospital.

Vice-President Inonge Wina launched the Little Angels Programme for children’s heart surgeries supported by Apollo Hospital.

The Zambian mission in New Delhi therefore deserves commendation for working hard to support Government’s transformative agenda in the health sector in ensuring that medical and surgical interventions are executed locally to stem capital flight and build local capacity.