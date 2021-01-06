Free, fair polls guaranteed – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has assured the international community of free and fair elections in August despite some politicians always crying foul after losing.

The head of State says elections are always contentious even in most developed countries of the world.

He said Government will put its foot down and see to it that there is law and order before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

President Lungu said this at State House yesterday when African diplomats accredited to Zambia paid a courtesy call on him.

“Obviously in the run-up to the elections, like everywhere else, there is need to keep a close watch on how we conduct the elections because we want them to be peaceful, free, fair and credible.

“But knowing what it is, we have a voice which will always cry foul when they lose. It’s typical of every election, not only in Africa, but elsewhere in Western countries CLICK TO READ MORE