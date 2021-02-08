Freddie Mwila calls for patience with Chipolopolo

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FORMER national team coach Fred Mwila says Zambia’s quest of bouncing back to the pinnacle of African football will not be an overnight success.

Mwila was speaking in the wake of Zambia’s elimination from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the quarter-final stage by Morocco, who won 3-0 last week on Sunday in Cameroon.

The exit meant that Zambia has now failed to go beyond the quarter-finals of the tournament, which is exclusively for locally based players, on four attempts.

But it is not just at CHAN where Zambia are finding it hard to impress, but also at the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) where they have failed to qualify since 2015 and are on the brink of missing out on the next edition to also be held in CLICK TO READ MORE