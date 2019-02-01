Fraudsters target GRZ workers

Dear editor,

THIS is a timely warning to my fellow government workers. Fraudsters have devised new schemes of stealing from public service workers.

They are calling unsuspecting government workers at random claiming they are from payroll management and establishment control (PMEC) at the Ministry of Finance and asking for your account details, claiming there is a problem with your account and you will not get paid.

Please do not give them your details. They will wipe your bank account clean.

PMEC does not deal with individual officers but end users from institutions.

CONCERNED GOVERNMENT WORKER

Lusaka