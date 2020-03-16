Fraternity can brace for long FAZ electoral process

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

IF the response by Nathan Lewis Advocates, acting on behalf of Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka, is anything to go by, there is not going to be any backing down on their part.

Neither will the other party back down.

In a letter to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) last Friday, the world soccer governing body FIFA warned of a risk of suspension if there is any third-party interference. Ideally, the letter should have sent a chilling effect on Mutale’s camp. But very little has been ideal in the current FAZ electoral process and there were no signs of any chilling effect.

Mutale's lawyers not only went as far as questioning the competence of FIFA in this whole matter, but advised the