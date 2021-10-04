FRA’s support to other government programmes – part 1

JOHN CHIPANDWE, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA recorded a favourable harvest this year, farmers have been advised to put aside adequate varieties of food stock for future domestic use and only sell excess stock.

Crops such as maize, rice, wheat, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes and many others should be preserved and stored for future domestic use.

As households are encouraged to prioritise domestic food security, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will concentrate on carrying out its legal mandate of managing the national strategic food reserves (NSFR) – a process that begins with the purchasing of designated agricultural crops during the crop marketing season.

The Food Reserve Act No. 6 of 2020 defines a “designated agricultural commodity” as cereal oilseed, stock feed and any other agricultural food commodity designated as essential for the food security of the country.

It implies agricultural crops that the agency buys during any marketing season such as white maize, rice and soya beans.

The agency is required by the Food Reserve Act No. 6 of 2020 to purchase designated agricultural crops every year from small-scale farmers in the remote parts of the country, which are later stored and maintained for national future use during disasters/emergencies.

Many people hold the view that the task of buying and maintaining NSFR is simple and straightforward.

To the contrary, managing NSFR is a complex task that demands quick, strategic and timely actions, failure to which the much-valued grain may go to waste or face other risks. It should be noted that the agency does not only buy, keep and release crops when needed, but is also involved in technical, complex and