CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
A STATE forensic pathologist has told a coroner that Frank Mugala, the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly shot dead by police in February last year in Lusaka, died of a gunshot wound.
Adam Mucheleng’anga, a physician who undertook an autopsy on Frank, told a coroner on Friday that the juvenile’s death was a homicide after a gunshot whose bullet hit an intermediate object.
He was testifying in a case the coroner, Sanford Ngobola, is hearing an inquest into the death of Frank, a Grade Eight pupil of Chazanga Township.
The Chazanga Primary School learner died on February 13 last year after allegedly being shot by the CLICK TO READ MORE
Frank Mugala died of gunshot wound – pathologist
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka