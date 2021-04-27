Frank Mugala died of gunshot wound – pathologist

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A STATE forensic pathologist has told a coroner that Frank Mugala, the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly shot dead by police in February last year in Lusaka, died of a gunshot wound.

Adam Mucheleng’anga, a physician who undertook an autopsy on Frank, told a coroner on Friday that the juvenile’s death was a homicide after a gunshot whose bullet hit an intermediate object.

He was testifying in a case the coroner, Sanford Ngobola, is hearing an inquest into the death of Frank, a Grade Eight pupil of Chazanga Township.

The Chazanga Primary School learner died on February 13 last year after allegedly being shot by the CLICK TO READ MORE