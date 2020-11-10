Frank Bwalya on his Australian assignment

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IN April 2019, Zambia launched the National Diaspora Policy aimed at facilitating the involvement of Zambians living abroad in all spheres of socio-economic activities at home.

Launching the policy, Vice-President Inonge Wina said it was Government’s desire to incorporate Zambians living overseas in national development.

Mrs Wina said Government had taken note of various challenges that were hindering the participation of Zambians in the Diaspora in the development agenda of the country.

She cited insufficient information on trade and investment opportunities, limited access to financing, the need for dual citizenship and high cost of remittances as some of the challenges people in the diaspora face.

And Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation (IRC) Chalwe Lombe, in a virtual meeting with diplomats recently, said President Edgar Lungu is open to discussions with Zambians in the Diaspora in a quest to successfully implement the Diaspora Policy.

Against this background, Zambian diplomats have stepped up efforts to sensitise Zambian communities about the Diaspora Policy in their countries of accreditation.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia with extra accreditation to New Zealand Frank Bwalya says the mission has been encouraging Zambians in the Pacific region to familiarise themselves with the new policy and appreciate its role in the country’s development agenda.

He said the mission is also sensitising the people on the importance of Zambians who have acquired citizenship in other countries having dual citizenship.

"Those who lost their Zambian citizenship by becoming citizens of Australia or New Zealand before the enactment of the dual citizenship law took interest in finding out how to reclaim their Zambian citizenship and