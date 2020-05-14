France rallies for Zambia

KALONDE NYATI, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

FRANCE is pushing the Group 20 (G20) countries to ensure Zambia is among the countries put on a debt relief programme, French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has said.

Mr Berger said France is championing the idea of having debt cut to offer relief to African countries in the wake of the coronavirus, which could affect debt repayment.

However, Zambia has to request for the debt cut through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“President Emmanuel Macron is leading the initiative for the G20 to cut payment of interest for the debt of 44 countries, including Zambia, and for that Zambia has to go through IMF to get this help,” Mr Berger said on Tuesday during the launch of the French-Zambia Chamber of Commerce and French Embassy Campaign to support the Zambian economy and CLICK TO READ MORE