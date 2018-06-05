FRA urged to announce maize price

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

GRAIN Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) says Government, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) should announce the price it will be buying maize to set the pace for farmers.

Government no longer sets the floor price of maize and allows FRA and other market players to determine the price.

However, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said FRA is the last resort to buy maize as farmers should determine their own prices.

GTAZ executive director Chambuleni Simwinga said the association expects that FRA’s standard price for buying a 50 kilogramme (kg) bag of maize to be above K60.00 in this year’s crop marketing season.

Mr Simwinga said in an interview that this year’s marketing season will be demand- chasing -supply driven.

"The grain traders are confident and currently waiting for the prices to be announced by the