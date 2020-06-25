FRA starts buying maize

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE 2020 crop marketing season has been launched, with Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo urging small-scale farmers countrywide to start taking their maize to depots as the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) prepares to start buying the commodity on Tuesday.

Mr Katambo said the launch of the maize purchase exercise for FRA is aimed at enhancing national food security.

He said during the launch yesterday that the K1 billion which the Ministry of Finance recently released to FRA is testimony of Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of small-scale farmers.

“As you are all aware, there is nothing more important than having an assured market for your produce as a farmer.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the targeted purchase of one million metric tonnes of maize will be achieved,” Mr Katambo said.

Zambia will this year produce about 3.4 million metric tonnes of maize and Government will be buying a 50kg bag at K110.