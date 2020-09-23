FRA spends K700m to purchase 323,000m tonnes of maize

PRISCILLA MWILA, Sinda

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has spent over K700 million to buy 323,000 metric tonnes of maize out of the targated 1 million metric tonnes.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said the agency will only stop buying maize after all the farmers have sold their commodities to the institution.

Mr Kafwabulula said this yesterday when he inspected maize purchases at mobile depots in Mshala village.

“We receive updates every Friday on how much maize we have bought. As of Friday last week, we had bought 323,000 metric tonnes valued at K712 million.

“We still have some funds to pay farmers. We are supposed to come out of the marketing season next month-end but we shall continue buying until we buy the last cob from the last farmer,” he said.

Mr Kafwabulula said FRA will open permanent mobile satellite depots to enable farmers sell maize without