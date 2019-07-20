FRA should pay transporters

Dear editor,

FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) has commenced crop marketing season while most of the local small transporters have not been paid for the services rendered during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. As transporters, we would like the Agency to clear our payments.

FRA is quick to advertise for transportation contracts but de¬lays to honour its obligations.

Government should realise that transporters play a vital role because without our services, it would be illogical for maize to be bought but fail to move it from satellites to main holding depots. Failure to clear our bills will entail us not being in a position to pro¬vide the same services this year.

As Government considers immediate payments for farmers, it must also look into the issue of transporters as well, which has for the past two to three previ¬ous seasons worsened regarding payments. This has discouraged many transporters from offering their services to the Agency.

AFFECTED TRANSPORTER

Muchinga Province