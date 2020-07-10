‘FRA should operate on commercial basis’

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) should operate on a commercial basis to reduce dependence on the treasury.

MAZ chairman Andrew Chintala said this yesterday when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Land and Natural Resources on the consideration of the Food Reserve Bill No.6 of 2020.

Mr Chintala said the association is in support of the proposed amendment to the FRA bill as it does not support the agency being funded and offloading maize at a subsidised cost.

He said this when parliamentary committee member Boyd Hamusonde asked why MAZ is calling for the upward adjustment to the strategic reserves to one million tonnes annually from 500,000 tonnes when the members are benefiting from the subsidised maize.