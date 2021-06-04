FRA should be early

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has called on the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to enter the market early to meet its target of buying between 500,000 and one million tonnes of maize.The think tank believes this is one way the agency can protect vulnerable farmers from some private buyers who may have readily available cash and would offer to buy the commodity at a reduced price.PMRC executive director Bernadette Zulu said while the move to buy 500,000 tonnes of maize at the minimum is commendable, it is important that the agency enters the market quickly.FRA this week announced that it intends to buy three commodities from the eight designated commodities for their reserves – 500,000 tonnes of white maize, 50,000 tonnes of soya beans and 10,000 tonnes of paddy rice.The price for white maize has increased from K110 in 2020 to K150 in 2021, soya beans from K150 in 2020 to K500, and paddy rice from K70 in 2020 to K200."To secure the strategic food reserves, PMRC urges the FRA to enter the market at the earliest possible time in order to meet their targets and to avoid unscrupulous buyers taking advantage of the smallscale farmers," Mrs Zulu said."In addition, plans to buy the stated amounts of commodities will allow for a more private sector participation in the sector such as millers and private grain traders, thereby moving towards achieving the country's aspirations of promoting private sector participation in the agricultural sector." FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said on Monday that the agency has partnered with some banks and