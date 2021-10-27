FRA secures space for 100,000 tonnes maize

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Chongwe

STORAGE space to accommodate over 100,000 tonnes worth about K4 million has been hired by Food Reserve Agency to effectively secure the one million metric tonnes of maize it expects to buy. And the agency has so far paid K1.2 billion for the 875,098 metric tonnes of maize supplied to it by farmers, with K1.4 billion being the balance. The agency targeted to buy 500,000 of maize in this year’s crop marketing exercise but due to high demand, it has continued to buy the commodity.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said this here yesterday, during a tour of the main depot, that the agency has rented space for 112,350 tonnes of space from various businesses countrywide to secure the commodity. He said the duration and terms of rent vary from one proprietor to another. And FRA board chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya said the agency plans to buy up to 1,000,000 tonnes of the grain. Mr Hambwezya said response from the farmers has been overwhelming and dismissed claims that the agency has run out of empty grain bags. "There was a lot of maize which farmers delivered to FRA at the same time and as you know, we can only buy