CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will this marketing season buy a 50 kilogramme bag of maize from farmers at K65, while the same quantity of soya beans will fetch K130.FRA board chairman Joe Simachela told a media briefing yesterday that the agency will also buy a 40 kg bag of paddy rice at K70.

He said the buying of maize will commence on August 1, 2018.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/