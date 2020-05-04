FRA offloads maize to 35 cooperatives

TRYNESS TEMBO, KELLY NJOMBO, CHAMBO NG’UNI, Lusaka, Kabwe

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has released about 152 tonnes of maize to 35 cooperatives with solar milling plants in five provinces in a bid to reduce the price of mealie meal.

As at April 17, FRA released maize to Lusaka, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western provinces.

Public relations coordinator John Chipandwe said FRA will continue to play its strategic role of stabilising mealie-meal prices on the CLICK TO READ MORE