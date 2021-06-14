FRA maize, soya beans prices to lessen smuggling

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Chipata

THE attractive pricing for maize and soya beans set by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in this year’s marketing season will help to mitigate smuggling of the commodities to countries like Malawi and Mozambique.

FRA has pegged a 50-kilogramme bag of white maize at K150 while the same quantity for soya beans is fetching K500.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche says some people have been smuggling cash crops due to the enticing prices in neighbouring countries.

“There should be no excuse to sell the maize to briefcase buyers or smuggle it to Malawi,” Ms Mwiche said.

She said this here on Saturday when Neria’s Investment Limited general manager Martin Chaikatisha paid a courtesy call on her.

Ms Mwiche is happy that farmers in the region have continued with the momentum of