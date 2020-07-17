‘FRA dual roles undermining growth of commodities market’

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

THE growth of the commodities market is being undermined by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)’s continued participation in the grain marketing space, Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) has said.

LuSE legal and compliance officer Inken’i Hinji said FRA’s dual roles of grain marketing and ensuring national food security is undermining the growth of the commodities market in the country.

“The role of FRA should be limited to securing food reserves for which it sets a food security at which it is willing to buy the commodity from farmers. Beyond that, the commodities exchange should facilitate price discovery by bringing would-be buyers and sellers together,” Mr Hinji said.

He said this when LuSE and Zambia Agricultural Commodity Exchange (ZAMACE) Limited appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources on the consideration of the FRA Bill, which aims at, among other issues, realigning its activities with the modern operations in the food value chain.