FRA buys over 40,000 bags of maize

PRISCILLA MWILA, Petauke

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has bought over 40,000 bags of maize in Sinda, Katete and Petauke (region B) after the agency recently set up mobile satellite depots in the three districts.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said the mobile satellite depots have proved to be an effective initiative that will enable the agency to buy more maize to secure the strategic reserves.

He said this on Monday when he visited two farmers in Nyakuluma village, who have sold over 3,000 bags of maize to the agency.

“Our purchases are slowly starting to pick up especially after coming up with the mobile depots. We decided to camp near the farmer to cut on transport and other costs they are likely to incur.

“If we stayed in our depots to wait for farmers to bring the maize, this maize could have gone to private buyers. We have no specific target but we are ready to CLICK TO READ MORE