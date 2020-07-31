FRA buys 98,700 tonnes maize

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has bought over 98,700 metric tonnes of maize as at yesterday and paid out K217.2 million to farmers who supplied the commodity.

Last month, Government released K1 billion for buying maize from farmers and FRA has been on the market for the past three weeks.

FRA public relations coordinator John Chipandwe said in response to a press query yesterday that the agency has been paying farmers immediately they supply maize.

Previously, there was a challenge of Government delaying to release funds for paying farmers who supplied maize to FRA.

"As at July 30, 2020, the agency bought a total of 1,974,095 50-kilogramme bags of white maize from all the 10 provinces.