FQM upbeat on copper output

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

THERE is a possibility that Zambia can once again become the continent’s largest copper producer if it regains its competitiveness, says First Quantum Minerals (FQM).

Company head of governance relations John Gladston said FQM accounting for about half of the country’s copper production is positive that Zambia is going to attain its position as the continent’s largest copper producer.

Mr Gladston said the key is attracting foreign direct investment to restore the country’s number one slot as the continent’s largest copper producer to ensure competitiveness and stability.

He said this at the just ended 8th Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC) in Lusaka.

“We have every intention of making Zambia reclaim its rightful position as Africa’s number one copper producer and READ MORE