FQM output hits record 779,000 tonnes

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

COPPER production at First Quantum Minerals (FQM) hit 779,000 metric tonnes last year, recording an 11 percent increase from 702,000 tonnes in 2019.

In its 2020 financial report availed to the Daily Mail in Kitwe yesterday, FQM registered record-breaking production at Sentinel Mine in Zambia and in Panama.

Copper production during the fourth quarter of 2020 was 203,000 tonnes in line with what it produced in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sentinel Mine produced 25,000 tonnes of copper in 2020, which is 31,000 tonnes more than what was achieved in 2019.

At Kansanshi, production for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 53,000 tonnes, recording a decline of 8,000 tonnes when compared with the