FQM goes for $500 million power project

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) will set up a 430 megawatts (MW) renewable power project at a cost of about US$500 million to provide stable power for its operations.

The project will consist of a 230 MW peak solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and a 200MW wind farm to supply power to FQM’s operations at Kansanshi and Sentinel Mines in North-Western Province.

Kansanshi Mine general manager Anthony Mukutuma said construction is expected to start next year.

The US$500 million project will be developed, financed, built and operated by Total Eren, a leading France-based renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), and Chariot Transitional Power, the African-focused transitional energy group.

It will be funded leveraging non-recourse project finance debt, which is a type of commercial lending that entitles the lender to repayment only from the profits of the project the loan is funding and not from any other assets of the borrower.

“The project will offer significant benefits to Zambia by unlocking some of its world-class renewable potential CLICK TO READ MORE