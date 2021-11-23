FQM dangles cash to local suppliers

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) spent US$4.4 billion on buying goods and services from local suppliers in the last three years out of its US$5.4 billion expenditure.

The mining conglomerate owns Kansanshi and Kalumbila Mines in North- Western Province.

In his presentation at the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) conference recently, Kansanshi Mine public relations manager Godfrey Msiska said the US$4.4 billion spent on local content represents 83 percent of FQM’s expenditure.

“Some of the goods that we procure locally are mill balls, which we get from Scaw Limited and another company in North-Western Province,” Mr Msiska said.

He said FQM is actively identifying business opportunities for local companies to enable them to participate in the local mining supply value chain.

Mr Msiska said the mining conglomerate is collaborating with ZAM to improve skills, capabilities and quality of goods supplied by CLICK TO READ MORE