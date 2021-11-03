Fourth mobile service provider to commence operations on June 30, 2022

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says the procurement of equipment and installations has made it difficult for Beeline Telecom Limited to commence operations.

In February this year, ZICTA issued a licence to Beeline.

In 2018, the regulator had issued the same licence to Uzi Mobile but it failed to fulfil its investment pledges.

The company pledged to invest US$400 million in mobile phone operations and create 450 direct jobs.

Uzi, which is owned by Unitel International Holdings B.V of the Netherlands, had its licence cancelled last year after failing to commence operations.

Beeline was expected to hit the market in August this year.

The other mobile firms are MTN, Airtel and Zamtel.

The regulator feels having a fourth mobile service provider will further stiffen the competition and