Four sue Lubambe over terminated contracts

FOUR miners have sued Lubambe Copper Mine for allegedly illegally terminating their contracts after they sustained spine injuries resulting from extreme working conditions. And former post master general McPherson Chanda and two others have pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of theft by public servant. Evaristo Mukuma, Patrick Kasenge, Blackson Ng’andwe and Emmanuel Ndemena have taken legal action against their former employer for alleged illegal termination of their contracts. In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court registry, the four stated that they were employed by the mining firm in various positions. Mr Mukuma was at the time a dump truck operator in May 2015, Mr Kasenge was a utility vehicle operator and Mr Ng’andwe was an underground power electrician. Mr Ndemena was employed as a rock breaker in 2015. The four claimed that they were all declared redundant on December 1 last year in their respective letters, all dated November 30, 2021. They contend that the excessive working conditions included 12 hours of day and night shift in which they had to transport copper, waste and mine explosives using vehicles whose shock absorbers and drivers’ seats were not safe and functional. Mr Mukuma and Mr Kasenge claimed that the mining firm did not heed any complaints regarding the condition of the heavy-duty vehicles. “The first and second plaintiffs shall aver that they continued to request the defendant’s company to pay for their medical surgery as recommended by the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), which proved futile,” read the claim in part. They claimed that they were declared redundant instead of being retired on medical grounds considering that the illnesses were as a result of harsh working conditions. Mr Ng’andwe claimed that he suffered spinal cord damage, which exhibited itself through excruciating neck pains, leg and hand paralysis.

