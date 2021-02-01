Four-star Nkana on rampage

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 4 Y/EAGLES 0

MALIGNED for much of his time at Nkana, striker Simon Mulenga won himself some doubters yesterday when his hat-trick helped the champions to a 4–0 win over hapless Young Eagles in Kitwe.

Mulenga stole the show with what is probably the fastest hat-trick of the season, scoring all three goals inside 19 minutes to unsettle the visitors from Kafue.

For the time he has been at Nkana, Mulenga has been a bit-part player and a subject of ridicule by Nkana fans.

But following his display yesterday, he can afford to look his detractors straight in the face with a laugh if he wishes.

Short on strikers following the departure of Idris Mbombo and the ill-form of celebrated goal poacher Ronald Kampamba, coach Kelvin Kaindu has been compelled to turn to Mulenga in