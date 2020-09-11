Four for Daka in 10-0 rout

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka continued with his impressive form this year scoring four goals in his side’s 10-0 humiliation of fourth division side Bregenz in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday night.

Daka, said to be a target of a host of European top sides including Liverpool, Manchester United and now Tottenham, showed great composure in all the goals he scored for the champions.

The Zambian international started the match by setting up Sekou Keita, who calmly slotted in the right-hand corner before he won a penalty four minutes later, which he took himself and buried in the bottom-left corner for his first goal of the evening.

Six minutes later, he struck from the edge of the 18-yard box for his second and third for Salzburg after CLICK TO READ MORE