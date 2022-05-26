Former security guard, street vendor now UNZA graduate

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

TO THOSE who know Joseph Mambwe, it came as little surprise when they saw this former security guard graduate with a degree from the country’s highest learning institution last month.

Mambwe is alien to getting things on the proverbial silver plate and it is not out of choice, rather, life as he knows it never just gave him that luxury.

He has, however, encountered ‘miracles’ along the way.

Born in George township, one of Lusaka’s impoverished townships, the odds were heavily stuck against Mambwe from the very beginning.

His story traces its plot to 2003 following the demise of his father when a then nine-year-old Mambwe was forced to relocate to Serenje with his mother.

However, their Serenje stay only lasted four years, after which they returned to Lusaka following some family disputes between his mother and some members of her family.

"After dad died, we went to Serenje but only stayed there for about four years, following some issues, you know, [between] mum and