Former President eulogised as symbol of peace

CHOMBA MUSIKA, CHAMBO NG’UNI,Lusaka

AS Zambia leads the continent and the world in mourning the death of pan-Africanist Kenneth Kaunda, political party leaders want the founding President’s legacy of peace, unity and non-violence to live on. After news broke on the death of Dr Kaunda, 97, yesterday, political party leaders took to social media to express their grief. Those talked to emphasised the need to ensure the fallen hero’s humanism and ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ legacy continues. Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga, a former diplomat in Dr Kaunda’s government for many years, said he will remember the former President for his passionate commitment to liberate the continent from colonialism. “His contribution to Zambia, Africa and the world was huge and was regarded larger than life. He mentored and gave me opportunities at a young age of 21 years,” Mr Mwaanga said in a statement.

President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF) said Dr Kaunda will be remembered for being the continent’s hero. “I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our first President and true African icon,” President Lungu wrote on his Facebook page. And PF secretary general Davies Mwila said in a statement that the best way to honour Dr Kaunda is to break the artificial and loose political differences and ensure violence-free August 12 general elections. United National Independence Party (UNIP) president Trevor Mwamba pledged to embrace Dr Kaunda’s ideologies.

"He is being celebrated because he founded UNIP on the principles of humanism and love for God and one another as human beings. I will build on those values and principles," Bishop Mwamba said in an interview. He said politicians should emulate Dr Kaunda's