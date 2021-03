LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

FORMER republican President Rupiah Banda has expressed gratitude to Government and the Zambian people for the support and love he and his family have received as he continues battling against cancer.

The former head of State said it is gratifying that he is not alone in his fight against the disease.

Last year, Mr Banda went public about his battle with colon cancer.

