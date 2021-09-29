Former CB police boss Tembo sues State over seized vehicle

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Mary Tembo has sued the State demanding for the release of a vehicle seized from her after she was suspended in connection with alleged abuse of authority of office. In 2013, while she was serving as commissioner of police, Ms Tembo was taken to court on allegations that she abused her office by getting a Toyota Corolla from Grizzly Mining Limited, which she registered in her name, thereby obtaining benefits for herself. It was further alleged that she abused her authority by asking Grizzly Mining Limited, a private company, to fix her personal vehicle, a Toyota Cressida. But in 2018, the Ndola Magistrate’s Court acquitted Ms Tembo of the two counts of abuse of authority of office.Magistrate Paul Chisha said the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The court held that Ms Tembo did not facilitate registration of the vehicle in her name for personal benefits but for police services. After the case was dismissed, Ms Tembo’s lawyer, Milner Katolo, applied that the vehicle seized from his client be given back to her, a request the magistrate granted.

Ms Tembo has now gone to the court seeking a declaration and an order that she is a bona-fide buyer of a vehicle seized from her by the State. She wants