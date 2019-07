CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A FORMER banker at Zanaco in Lundazi has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for allegedly laundering over K500,000.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Phanny Chaponda, 34, of Kanjala Township in Lundazi, has been charged with theft by public servant and money laundering.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/