Former alcoholic recounts 22 years in wilderness

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER being addicted to alcohol for 22 years, Lusayo Mwamlima learnt too late that one has to say no to peer pressure and choose to be different for a good cause.

Lusayo, 41, who has successfully battled alcoholism and has been in rehab since June 2018, regrets that he had to be fired from work a number of times without mending his ways.

His drinking problem started when he was studying electrical technology at the Northern Technical College (NORTEC).

When he wanted to fraternise with schoolmates, Lusayo, aged 19 then, would feel out of place because he always found himself in ‘wrong company’.

Most of his friends had stories to share about their bad habits, but Lusayo had a clean record because he came from a reputable home.