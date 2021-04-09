Forged presidential signature lands man 3-year jail term

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A LUSAKA businessman who forged President Edgar Lungu’s signature and several other documents, among them a University of Zambia degree, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour for forgery and uttering false documents.

High Court judge Lameck Mwale, sitting as Lusaka chief resident magistrate, handed the judgment yesterday after finding Richard Mutale guilty in seven counts of forgery-related charges. Magistrate Mwale said Mutale deserved a punitive sentence because the circumstances under which he committed the offences are grave, with potential to bring names of those involved in disrepute. "To serve as a deterrent to people who want to defraud other people, I sentence you to 36 months imprisonment in all the counts to run concurrently," the magistrate said. Mutale was facing seven counts of forgery, three counts of uttering a false document and one count of obtaining money by false pretences. On March 13 last year, in Lusaka, Mutale, with intent to defraud, forged an acknowledgement letter of a business appointment with the head of State, purporting to show that it was written and signed by Amos Chanda, then as Special Assistant to the President, when not. In the second count, on March 14 last year, Mutale is accused of forging a land allocation letter in Petauke, addressed to the acting district commissioner, purporting to show that it was genuinely written and signed by President Lungu. In the third count, on March 13 last year, Mutale got K10,000 from William Simpson by pretending