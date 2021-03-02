Forestry department raises K144m

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA Forestry and Forest Industry Corporation (ZAFFICO) has raised K144 million from the capital market following its listing on the Lusaka Stock Exchange two years ago.

About 1,136 people have bought shares in the company since it was listed on the stock market.

In response to a press query, ZAFFICO public relations manager Ireen Chipili said the revenue generated from the listing of the company has helped to improve operations.

Ms Chipili said the K144 million has been invested in the expansion of tree plantations and helped in recruiting human resource to manage the forests.

"The funds were also used for the procurement of equipment and other operational costs. Plantations such as Kawambwa, Nakonde and