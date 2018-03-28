Forest tell off Nkana

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SUPER Division Forest Rangers are seething with anger following a decision to dock them three points for not fulfilling a rescheduled Week 20 fixture against Nkana.

Laying down the gauntlet yesterday, Forest secretary Nixon Mwansa labelled Nkana as cry-babies who entrapped the Ndola-based side.

Mwansa said Nkana have no slightest idea about fair play as they would want to reap where they did not sow. Forest find the award of points to Nkana cynical, if not illegal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/