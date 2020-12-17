Forest resist Buildcon to snatch win

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

FOREST 2 BUILDCON 1

ALTHOUGH they let their lead slip to eventually lose, you should not dismiss the memo which says keep an eye on Buildcon.

Few would have given them chance going into the new season after one of their quietest pre-seasons in recent years in which they made few acquisitions while letting go of some foreign signings.

With coach Kelvin Kaindu missing on the technical bench since the start of the season, it could have only compounded their situation.

Yet, 10 games into the season, Boyd Mulwanda, whose official designation is assistant coach, has led the club to joint top of the Super Division table.

Of course, this is a strange season with its own strange results. But for those who have watched Buildcon this season, had they won yesterday’s game against Forest, it would not CLICK TO READ MORE