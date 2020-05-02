Forest Rangers relishing continental football

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

DESPITE having no experience of playing continental football, Super Division leaders Forest Rangers say they are more than ready to represent the country in Africa in an event the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) decides to end the Super Division at its current stage.

Surprise package Forest are commanding the standings ahead of seasoned campaigners like reigning champions Zesco United and other title contenders such as Nkana, Green Eagles and NAPSA Stars.

Although there is no clear indication on a return to playing, Forest chairman Benhail Mukuka says his charges are ready for anything, whether continuing with the league campaign or deciding the placing based on the current standings.

"It looks like the virus is not going away anytime soon and we know that we are sitting at the summit of the table. We know if names of teams were to be submitted today to CAF for teams that are supposed to participate in continental competition next season, we will be part of them," Mukuka said.