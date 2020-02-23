ROBINSON KUNDA and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
WARRIORS 0 FOREST 0
FOREST Rangers have opened up a two-point lead at the summit of the Super Division log despite playing to a goalless draw against Kabwe Warriors at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium yesterday.
It was Tenant Chilumba's first return to his former home from the time he parted with Warriors to join Forest and he was not disappointed to salvage an away point.
Forest Rangers open up two point lead
