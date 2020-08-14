Forest Rangers look to avoid Buildcon pitfall

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

WITH only a handful of players in their team boasting of continental experience, Forest Rangers are looking to bolster their ranks with the addition of some more quality players ahead of their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Forest will be competing in the prestigious African club competition for the first time in their history after finishing second on goal difference behind leaders Nkana in the prematurely ended season.

Club secretary Wisdom Musonda said in Ndola that Forest will not leave anything to chance as they feature both in the Champions League and Super Division.

“We are going to recruit players with experience,” Musonda said. “We want to have a big squad that can compete in both the Super Division and CAF Champions League.” CLICK TO READ MORE