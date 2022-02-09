Forest Players vow to re-launch campaign on Sunday

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NOT too long ago, Forest Rangers looked like they were onto bigger things under Tenant Chilumba when they even qualified for the CAF Champions League the previous season before things unravelled at the Ndola-based Super League side. The firing of coach Chilumba as coach together with his successor Tenant Chembo had done little to stop the slide. Interim coach Dominic Changwe has now gone four matches without a win following Saturday's 3-1 loss to relegation-threatened and financially beleaguered Lusaka Dynamos. Forest are in fact winless in their last seven matches, with their last victory coming on December 12 last year when they overcame promoted side Konkola Blades 1-0 in Chililabombwe. From that time, the Ndola side have struggled to win matches. In fact, the best result for Forest nowadays is a draw. They have drawn 13 games out of the 23 played this season, the most in the division together with Zanaco. But the players are now looking to turn the corner. Skipper Laurent Muma says Forest players are hurting that they have posted poor results in recent matches. He says they will use Sunday's game against Nkwazi in Ndola to re-launch their campaign. The unimpressive results threatened to throw Forest into a relegation fight as they are just four points adrift of the red zone. Muma said in an interview yesterday that Forest players are disappointed with the results they have posted in the last couple of weeks and are eager to change the narrative. "We are hurting so much because if you look at our performance