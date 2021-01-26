Forest net $30,000 from goalie sale

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

UGANDAN goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya’s move to Tanzanian side Azam has earned Super Division Forest Rangers US$30,000, which is about K640,930.

Kigonya was first choice at the Ndola side but the diminutive goalkeeper, who spent two and half seasons at Forest after signing from Kakamega Homeboys of Kenya in 2019, decided to move to Azam in the current transfer window.

Although the two clubs have not disclosed the figure involved in the deal, information has emerged that Azam paid US$30,000 to the Ndola outfit to secure the services of the acrobatic keeper.

"Kigonya was one of the key players at Forest and the club did not want to let him go on a cheaper price, hence putting that price tag on him, which Azam met," said a Forest official, who spoke on condition of