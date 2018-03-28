Forest need fair hearing

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

THE MTN Super Division has only started and the controversy is already here.

Nkana and Forest Rangers are wrangling over three points for the unplayed round 20 match in Kitwe.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should be held responsible for this unnecessary controversy because of the manner in which this fixture was handled by the secretariat.

FAZ deferred fixtures involving Nkana, Zanaco and Zesco United because of their involvement in the continental matches.

Nkana should have played Forest, Zanaco were due to play Nchanga Rangers, while Zesco should have had a date against Lusaka Dynamos.

With those fixtures not played, FAZ should have set a date for all the three teams to play to avoid a pile-up early in the season.

With second round fixtures on the horizon, Forest were at rest knowing that their opponents Zesco were going to be out of action because their foreign contigent were away fulfilling international commitments with their countries.

This was besides Levy Mwanawasa Stadium being used for the four-nation tournament where some Zesco players were also involved.

Therefore, Forest were psychologically tuned to other commitments such as making their squad busy by taking them to the gym to keep their fitness knowing they would be out of action.

Little did they know somebody at FAZ was planning to bring forward a Week 20 match against Nkana in Kitwe.

Despite protests from the Forest camp, FAZ insisted the match was going ahead.

This is quite surprising because the motivation for arranging such a fixture remains unclear.

All Super Division clubs have a right to be heard but in this case, it is like FAZ were only ready to listen to Nkana and not Forest.

This is very bad corporate governance because it has the potential to not only divide the league but scare away investors.

FAZ should not be in a hurry to give Nkana three points but should find an amicable solution to the stand-off it has created between the two clubs.

**********

I did not expect Buildcon and Zambia midfielder Chisamba Lungu to brandish a pistol at Ebony Night Club in Kitwe on Friday night.

Chisamba, 27, was arrested for threatening to shoot Derrick Chama, 32, of plot 01, Ndeke Village in Kitwe, after the two had an altercation.

After returning from a professional stint that took him to Russia and Turkey, Chisamba should concentrate on sharpening his skill.

He should ensure that he makes the Buildcon starting 11.

Of late, Chisamba has lost the touch that saw him being an instrumental player in the run-up to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

He should focus on the pitch and not social life.

sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm, phiristeve4@gmail.com