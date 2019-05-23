Forest get first win at Nkana since 2010

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 1 FOREST 2

NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi was yesterday left disappointed after his charges gave up the lead to allow Forest Rangers to come from behind in a Super Division Stream B rescheduled Week 12 match that left the Kitwe giants stuck in the sixth position.

"It hasn't been a good year for us especially at home but again we have to look at the players we have, especially the defence. I am disappointed we have given Forest two goals, it is not good for a team like ours.