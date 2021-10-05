Forest Africa quenching throats with wild fruits juice

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

UNDOUBTEDLY, wild fruits are accessible source of food and income. Zambia is endowed with several indigenous wild fruits which can be used to produce juice and jam among other products. Some of the local wild fruits include mabuyu, ngai, masau and masuku, among others. The full exploitation of the forestry sector, particularly with focus on adding value to wild fruits and bee keeping, can drive Government's industrialisation agenda. In this vein, a local entrepreneur has started producing juice using wild fruits, which is supplied to various retail outlets in Lusaka. Forest Africa Zambia Limited has so far invested K150,000 in setting up a factory, which is producing over 15,000 litres of juice per month from fruits locally known as ngai and mabuyu. Company director Frazer Handondo believes that the wild fruit value chain has potential to contribute to the growth of the economy and curbing poverty in rural communities. "The company was